Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta Gets A Re-Release, Deets Inside

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last month. The actor died by suicide and has left a void in our hearts which can never be filled. It is said that he was dealing with depression for long. Amidst it all, his last film Dil Bechara is slated for a release this month. Now, his breakthrough show Pavitra Rishta ft. Ankita Lokhande will witness a re-release too.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of several shows had been stalled for long. While things are getting back to normalcy, there are barriers too as crew members are testing positive too. Previously, shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, CID, Bade Achhe Lagte amongst others returned too. Now, after 11 long years, Pavitra Rishta will be witnessing a rerun too.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput played Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. He made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Although Sushant wasn’t in the leads, Ekta noticed that talent in him and recommended him for Ankita Lokhande co-starrer.

The channel wasn’t convinced of his casting initially. Ekta Kapoor herself opened up about it days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She shared an Instagram post that read, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts…..and it did @sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant even expressed his gratitude in the comments. “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am,” to which she responded, “sushiiiii lobeeee u.”

Now, Pavitra Rishta will be re-releasing on ZEE5. This comes in as a good news for all the Sushant Singh Rajput fans. Most have been still struggling with his untimely demise and this would totally bring a smile on their face.

The Ekta Kapoor show is also special because that’s where Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande fell in love. Rest is history.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!