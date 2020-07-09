Actor-Comedian Vir Das Served 13 Legal Notices In 2020, Here’s Why

Comedian-actor Vir Das feels the freedom of speech in India is not “free”. On Wednesday, the Go Goa Gone actor shared with his followers that he has been served 13 legal notices since the start of 2020.

“Here’s a fun story. Since the beginning of the year I have had 13 legal notices and a High Court hearing over jokes. Jokes. Literally jokes. Lawyers, fees, meetings, time. Freedom of speech definitely exists… it just ain’t free,” Vir Das wrote.

Reacting to Vir’s post, comedian Rohan Joshi commented: “First time?”

To which, Vir Das replied: “Hahah I know. Not first but costliest. This s**t adds up.”

In May, Delhi High Court dismissed the plea seeking an interim stay on the streaming of Vir Das’ latest web series, “Hasmukh”. The stay was sought after allegations cropped up that the show makes disparaging comments against lawyers, particularly in episode four of season one, titled “Bambai Main Bambu”.

