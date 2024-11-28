Comedian and actor Vir Das created history by becoming the first Indian to host the prestigious International Emmy Awards. He took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his hosting, which was full of hilarious gags. From a reference from Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar to taking a dig at Will Smith’s Oscar slap gate, Vir did it all, leaving the crowd in splits.

Vir Das Giving A Reference From Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar

Vir Das could be seen saying how the dialogue, “Haar Ke Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain” from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 film Baazigar is his favorite. This led to a cheer from the audience. Das also translated the dialogue wherein it means that those who get rejected or defeated turn out to be the eventual winner. Just when the audience thought that Das was saying something motivational, he goes on to say, “The guy in the film then goes on to murder 4 people.” This leaves the audience in splits. The Delhi Belly actor then says, “This can also be you, but I would request you guys to murder people from your own categories.” Apart from this, he also had more tricks up his sleeve.

Vir Das Taking A Dig At Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Incident

Vir Das also took a dig at Will Smith’s infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The Call Me Bae actor said, “Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?” He then followed up with, “I’m kidding. We are foreigners. You can’t slap foreigners with anything but sanctions… sorry, tariffs.”

Apart from this, Vir Das jokingly asked the OTT representatives at the award function to telecast the ceremony on their platforms the next year. Vir had won an Emmy Award in 2023 for his stand-up routine, Landing. Before that, his stand-up special Vir Das: For India was also nominated at the Emmy Awards 2021.

