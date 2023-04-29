Stebin Ben, Malvika Raaj come together for the first time in 'Pyaar Mein'
Stebin Ben, Malvika Raaj come together for the first time in ‘Pyaar Mein'(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his song ‘Pyaar Mein’ featuring Malvika Raaj. They both have come together for the first time to portray the chemistry and love story between a small-town couple.

Sharing his experience shooting for the track, Stebin Ben, who is known for his singles such as ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’ and ‘Mera Mehboob’, among others, said: “‘Pyaar Mein’ is a beautiful love song. This is also the first time Malvika Raaj and I are working together, and it was such a pleasure. The song expresses the feeling of falling in love, and I hope audiences appreciate how the track is contemporise and made relevant for our current times.”

Malvika Raaj shared that working with Stebin was a great experience that she enjoyed.

“It was such a great experience sharing the screen with Stebin Ben, a complete gentleman. Beauty in simplicity and in love’s small moments best describe this track, and I look forward to the reaction of audiences,” Malvika Raaj said.

Director Navjit Buttar also spoke about the love story depicted in the song: “‘Pyaar Mein’ follows the story of love blossoming between these two people who meet by chance, and after some friction, they are finally able to reunite. It’s a happy song with a happy ending.”

‘Pyaar Mein’ produced by T-Series, featuring Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj, is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

