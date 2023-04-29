Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his song ‘Pyaar Mein’ featuring Malvika Raaj. They both have come together for the first time to portray the chemistry and love story between a small-town couple.

Sharing his experience shooting for the track, Stebin Ben, who is known for his singles such as ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’ and ‘Mera Mehboob’, among others, said: “‘Pyaar Mein’ is a beautiful love song. This is also the first time Malvika Raaj and I are working together, and it was such a pleasure. The song expresses the feeling of falling in love, and I hope audiences appreciate how the track is contemporise and made relevant for our current times.”

Malvika Raaj shared that working with Stebin was a great experience that she enjoyed.

“It was such a great experience sharing the screen with Stebin Ben, a complete gentleman. Beauty in simplicity and in love’s small moments best describe this track, and I look forward to the reaction of audiences,” Malvika Raaj said.

Director Navjit Buttar also spoke about the love story depicted in the song: “‘Pyaar Mein’ follows the story of love blossoming between these two people who meet by chance, and after some friction, they are finally able to reunite. It’s a happy song with a happy ending.”

‘Pyaar Mein’ produced by T-Series, featuring Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj, is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

