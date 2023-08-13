The much-acclaimed web series, Made in Heaven, has returned with a second season that continues to explore and dissect societal nuances through the lens of extravagant weddings. From orchestrating weddings for illustrious celebrities like Sarfaraz Khan, played by the versatile Pulkit Samrat, to portraying forbidden romances brought to life by the real-life couple Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni, the series effortlessly captures the intricacies of love, society, and human emotions.

The show took an audacious leap with one of its episodes unfolding amidst the beautiful French Riviera. This episode follows the larger-than-life superstar Sarfaraz Khan, portrayed by the charismatic Pulkit Samrat, as he embarks on a romantic destination wedding with his co-star, played by the Iranian sensation Elnaaz Norouzi.

With masterful direction by Zoya Akhtar, Pulkit Samrat shines brightly, leaving an indelible impression with his impeccable portrayal of Sarfaraz Khan. His on-screen chemistry with Elnaaz Norouzi is intriguing, and their performances resonate with authenticity, evoking a range of emotions from the audience. Pulkit’s charismatic presence and exceptional acting prowess make him a standout performer in the episode, further solidifying his reputation as a multifaceted actor capable of delivering nuanced and captivating performances.

Made in Heaven 2’s international escapade to the French Riviera, with Pulkit Samrat at its heart, marks a pivotal moment in the show’s evolution. The ensemble cast, including the likes of Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Pulkit Samrat, and Jim Sarbh, exemplify the caliber of talent driving the surge of OTT domination.

