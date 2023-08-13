Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who has directed the two episodes of the recently released season two of the critically acclaimed show ‘Made In Heaven’, is overwhelmed by the response to the Dalit-Buddhist wedding portrayed by him on the screen, saying that it is a ‘validation’ for all who have been battling prejudice.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the International Emmy nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Neeraj has directed episode three titled ‘And they lived happily ever after’, and episode five titled ‘The heart skipped a beat’.

Episode five features Radhika Apte as Pallavi. Talking about the response for the portrayal of Dalit wedding, the ‘Masaan’ director wrote a long Instagram post, along with some beautiful snippets from the wedding scene. The photos shows Radhika dressed in an exquisite golden coloured saree, looking beautiful as a bride.

“I am overwhelmed by the response to episodes 3 and 5 of ‘Made In Heaven‘ that I directed. The Buddhist wedding of episode 5 in particular has opened up a whirlwind of emotional reactions from around the world that I was genuinely not prepared for,” he said.

Neeraj, who belongs to the Dalit community, said he felt so small when people from his community used to cry to him and share their own stories.

Expressing his gratitude to the makers, he wrote: “Those emotions are so much bigger than what I create. I am happy @zoieakhtar, @reemakagtil, @alankrita601 and @nityamehra19 who have stood by me every step of the way. Thank you to the teams at @primevideoin, @tigerbabyofficial and @excelmovies, to have championed this story in all its truth.” Neeraj also thanked Radhika for portraying Pallavi. “Thank you @radhikaofficial for being Pallavi. It could only have been you.”

The director acknowledge the people, who have been instrumental in shaping a personal story. “There are many that I want to thank but this post is to acknowledge the people who have been instrumental in shaping a personal story. Foremost is Babasaheb Ambedkar without whom none of us would have been here telling this story. He championed financial autonomy for women while in a marriage and in widowhood,” he said.

He also revealed how the stories were a part of his own personal experiences. “A large part of the discourse is from my own personal experiences that writers @zoieakhtar, @reemakagtil and @alankrita601 drew upon. @suraj.yengde has been a personal inspiration and Sujatha Gidla’s book, ‘Ants Among Elephants’, has been part of the research for us. Bhante Vappa, the monk who officiated the ceremony and guided me (thanks to my DA, @mattoonik to have introduced me to him).”

“Thanks to @yashicadutt and her book (‘Coming Out as a Dalit’) which made the term ‘coming out’ become part of the popular culture lexicon for owning one’s Dalit identity. This inspired Pallavi’s interview section in the episode. All of their work has set a precedent for me to carry forward,” he shared.

Neeraj further said: “The love this episode has received is a validation for all of us mentioned in this post who have been battling prejudice. And I hope, someday, people will really see through the disparity when they look at the matrimonial section of a newspaper. Or offer their unconditional empathy to a friend, a colleague, a partner, or even someone around who is struggling with their identity.”

Season Two of the show beautifully reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at the crossroads at the end of Season 1.

With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks. The second season of the show promises to be grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, along with familiar and new faces and a compelling plot.

With the new season, the series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organising and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

The new season has an impressive slew of guest stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat and Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap and Sabyasachi.

The show returns with the franchise’s stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles and features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

‘Made In Heaven 2’ is streaming on Prime Video.

