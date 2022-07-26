Mika Singh has been making headlines ever since he announced his ‘swayamvar’ show. Akanksha Puri who often made news for romancing the singer for the show ‘Mika Di Vohti’ and last night, the couple was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two looked good together but their public appearance didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled them and compared Mika with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mika enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. The singer is quite active there and often teases fans with a glimpse of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to the topic, the new couple have been dominating headlines ever since they appeared on the reality show together.

Last night, both Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress turns 34 today and we are guessing that the couple was spotted to celebrate Akanksha’s birthday only.

While Mika was dressed casually in a black suit, Akanksha Puri wore a pretty bright pink sequined dress with a plunging neckline and looked gorgeous in it. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of the couple on his Instagram, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens were quick to react to the new couple’s video on social media and a user commented, “Ye banda Emraan Hashmi ki copy h 😂” Another user commented, “They were already a pair before going inside, just the show made it official…” A third user commented, “Aisa kya h iss bande me jo savaymer karke vayah karega” A fourth user commented, “Mika budha Hogya hai 😕.”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri’s video and comparing the singer with Emraan Hashmi? Tell us in the comments below.

