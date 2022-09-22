Casting couch has been faced by several top actors in the industry. Whether it is Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra or Mallika Sherawat, they have all seen that ugly side of showbiz. And it happens way more in the television world and a star like Ankita Lokhande also had to face it, not once but twice! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about her casting couch experience and revealed how producers make you feel like it is a common thing in the industry and everyone is doing it. She was promised a ‘big break’ if she compromised but rejected the offer in the most subtle way.

Advertisement

Coming back to Ankita Lokhande, the Pavitra Rishta star in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble detailed her experience. “I was so smart, I was alone in that room and was 19 or 20 years old, and asked him, ‘Which type of compromise does your producer want? Do I have to go for parties or dinners?” she began.

Ankita Lokhande was outright told that she will have to sleep with the producer. She added, “And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi (I took him to task). I told him, ‘I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.’ And I left from there. He then apologized and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, ‘If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film’.”

This wasn’t the only time when Ankita Lokhande went through the casting couch. In another scenario, a big actor had made advances with the way he held her hand. She refused to reveal the name.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Remembers Raju Srivastava, Recalls How It Was Always A Laugh Riot Around Him: “I Would Meet Him At Chi Chi (Govinda) Mama’s Home”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram