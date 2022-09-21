The entire country is mourning the loss of celebrated actor-comedian Raju Srivastav. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month and ever since then, his health has been critical only. After battling for over 42 days, the comedian passed away earlier today and his family confirmed the sad news. Now, Krushna Abhishek who also happens to be a comedian has expressed his condolences to the family while reminiscing about meeting with him at actor Govinda’s house. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Raju was on a ventilator in August for a while and after he got better, the comedian was shifted to a general ward in the hospital and was recovering. He’ll be cremated tomorrow morning at 9:30 in Delhi and his friends from the entertainment fraternity including PM Narendra Modi have expressed their grief towards his untimely passing away.

Talking about Krushna Abhishek, the comedian expressed his dismay over the news of Raju Srivastav passing away and told ETimes, “With him around, it was always a laugh riot. He would crack jokes on the set and perform various gags for us. I would meet him at Chi Chi mama’s home. They have worked together in many movies and were very friendly. He has seen my professional growth from an assistant director to an actor and eventually to perform with him. He would advise me, too.”

Krushna Abhishek also spoke about his last meeting with Raju Srivastava and said, “It was a few days before he suffered a heart attack. I had gone to meet someone on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show for my agreement. He was performing for a standup comedy show then. Imagine, I watched him perform backstage. I remember that I told those around me ki Raju bhai ki energy dekho kitni kamaal hai. Later, I met him on stage, too.”

May his soul rest in peace. You’ll always be remembered, legend!

