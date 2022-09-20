Just a couple of days ago we reported that a web series centred on the personal and professional lives of sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora was in the making. Titled ‘Arora Sister,’ this upcoming reality will reportedly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Do you want some deets about it?

Advertisement

If yes, then you will need to keep scrolling down – cause it’s quite juicy. It is a known fact that the sisters’ life has always been in the limelight, especially Malaika. The mother – of an almost 20-year-old, often makes the headlines for her sensual attires and well as things related to her love life. As per recent reports, the show will feature ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and currently boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. But will they appear together? Read on.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways after ___ years of marriage in ___. Despite their divorce – which made the headlines, the two have still remained cordial to one another and co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. However, the actress has moved on and is in a pretty publically known relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Given how both men are an important part of her life, it’s not shocking that they will appear on Arora Sisters.

And a recent Pinkvilla report has confirmed the same. A source close to the sisters informed the portal that Arora Sisters will feature Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s current partner Arjun Kapoor. However, they won’t appear alongside each other but in different episodes.

Apart from Kapoor & Khan, the show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s families & close friends like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

How excited are you to see Malika Arora and Amrita Arora’s personal and professional lives on the web space? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Doctor G Trailer Out! Ayushmann Khurrana Takes You On A Hilarious Ride As A Struggling Gynaecologist Who Wants To Lose His ‘Male Touch’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram