Selena Gomez, who entertains us as a singer as well as a well-known actress. Selena who started off her career from Disney shows used to look quite cute in her initial days. But with time, the singer changed her looks and style and now she looks like a bomb whenever she steps out in the city or graces any award shows or red carpets.

For those who don’t know Selena also owns a beauty brand in name of Rare Beauty. Yes, that’s right! And from what I have seen and heard, its blush range is quite exotic! Well, now recently we stumbled upon one of Selena’s sassy looks, scroll below to get a glimpse of it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Come & Get It singer, Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a s*xy blue-coloured bralette, flaunting her cl*avage and mid-riff which she paired with detachable puffy sleeves and micro denim shorts. She accessorised her look with finger rings and a pair of statement golden earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by selena gomez (@queenselenasquad)

For makeup, Selena opted for something sultry and gorgeous and went with a light foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, subtle and sheer shadow on the eyelids, defined brows, mascara laden-lashes, brown glossy lip shade, and added highlighter on the high points. Selena Gomez left her hair in soft beachy curls.

Well, this whole boho but chic, classy but s*xy vibe totally worked for me! This is a look one can easily recreate on their vacation to showcase the vacay mood or a beachy vibe! Selena Gomez has surely remodeled and groomed herself from being a cutie to a sassy one! On the work front, Selena’s collab song with Coldplay ‘Let Somebody Go’ has garnered a lot of appreciation!

I have loved this Selena Gomez look, what about you? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Almost Exposed Her B**bs At A Film Premiere After Facing A Windy Situation That Revealed Her Major Cleav*ge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram