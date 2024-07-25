Disney+ consistently adds a wide variety of content to its catalog every month. August 2024 is going to be no different, and a number of exciting shows and films are being released on the streaming platform.

Whether you are a Star Wars fan or a Marvel follower, or just like to enjoy some easy breezy animated shorts, the platform has everything in store for you. Let’s take a look at the full list of shows and films coming to Disney+ in August 2024.

Friday, August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2: The release of the animated series in 2023 was preceded by the premiere of six shorts. Now that the show is returning with its second season, it will once again release a string of shorts ahead of the premiere, focussing on young Jedi making new friends while continuing their journey on Tenoo.

Wednesday, August 7

Grown-ish Season 6 (18 Episodes)

Thursday, August 8

Are You Sure?! – Premiere (2 Episodes): This is a travel reality show featuring BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook. Shot during the summer of 2023, the show features the duo embarking on an exciting trip before their military enlistment. The series is being touted as ‘full of surprises,’ which will feature Jimin and Jung Kook trying to complete their journey safely.

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) Season 1 (6 Episodes)

Wednesday, August 14

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 – Premiere (2 Episodes): The animated series continues, following young Jedi trainees on thrilling missions across the galaxy. Guided by Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his droid RO-M1, they visit new planets, meet friends, and face enemies like The Ganguls, who are gaining power as pirates.

Thursday, August 15

Are You Sure?! – Episode 3

Monday, August 19

Nat Geo’s OceanXplorers Season 1 (6 Episodes)

Wednesday, August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh Season 2 (4 Episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) Season 2 (5 Episodes)

Selenkay Season 1 (8 Episodes)

Thursday, August 22

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal Season 1 (3 Episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Episode 4

Friday, August 23

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3 (5 Episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie Season 1 (6 Episodes)

Wednesday, August 28

SuperKitties Season 2 (4 Episodes)

Thursday, August 29

Are You Sure?! – Episode 5

