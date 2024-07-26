Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jeanna Wilson, has opened up about his 53-year-old dad and shared shocking details about his parenthood. This came after Musk made a comment during a sit down with psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, which was streamed on X.

My conversation with @elonmusk. Live today at 3pm ET. https://t.co/RyaZFmvC8i — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 22, 2024

In the sitdown, Musk claimed that he was “tricked” into allowing his daughter, Wilson, to undergo a transgender-related medical treatment when she was 16. He added, “I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

However, Wilson denied their father’s claim during an interview with NBC News, and referred to Musk’s statement as a “lie.” Wilson legally filed for a name and gender change in 2022 at the age of 18.

She said, “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Wilson further admitted during the interview that when she came out as gay in eighth grade, Musk was aware of “the full side effects” of the medical treatment, which included puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy. She explained that she and Musk hadn’t spoken in four years, and looking back at her childhood, she recalled that “he was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time.”

She said, “That’s generous. He had half custody, and he fully was not there. It was just a fact of life at the time, so I don’t think I realized just how abnormal of an experience it was.”

Not only this, Wilson responded to a tweet on threads where Musk described her as “gay and slightly autistic”, and alleged that she would pick clothes from him to wear at about age 4 and say it was “fabulous.” To this, Wilson called it “entirely fake.”

Post by @vivllainous View on Threads

She responded, “This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Musk shares six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, and Vivian is one of them. He also shares three children with singer Grimes and three other kids with Shivon Zilis.

