The Tesla founder, Elon Musk is a father to 12 kids! The SpaceX CEO has fathered his children with different women and his first child was born in 2002. The recent arrival of his 12th baby was with Neuralink Corp director Shivon Zilis.

Musk previously had six kids with ex-wife, Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. He then welcomed his seventh child with singer-songwriter Grimes. Although his life is pretty much in the public eye, he and his partners requested privacy for their children. Musk was also married to Talulah Riley, however, the couple never had children. Read more to learn about Musk’s 12 children.

Nevada Alexander

Musk welcomed his first son, Nevada Alexander with wife Justine Wilson in 2002. Unfortunately, he passed away from sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old. Wilson told Marie Claire that Nevada went for a nap and suddenly stopped breathing. She admitted, “He spent three days on life support in a hospital in Orange County before we made the decision to take him off it. I held him in my arms when he died.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin

After Wilson and Musk lost their first child, the couple planned to get pregnant again. They welcomed twins and then triplets. One of Musk’s 18-year-old twins filed to legally change her name and gender as she doesn’t want to be related to her father, as per People. The reason behind the gender and name change was revealed as the supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists, as told by Musk. He said to the Financial Times, “It’s full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil. It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can’t win them all.”

Kai, Saxon, and Damian

After the twins, Wilson gave birth to triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006, conceived via IVF. Although Musk doesn’t discuss much about his family, he does support increasing the birth rate as he thinks there are “not enough people” in the world. He said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate. Please look at the numbers – if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words.”

Even more, in one of Musk’s biographies written by Walter Isaacson, he revealed that Damian became vegetarian to “decrease my carbon footprint” and also is a classical music prodigy who excelled in math and physics.

X Æ A-12

After Wilson and Musk divorced, he and Grimes welcomed their first child in 2020. They named their son, X Æ A-12, which was later changed to X Æ A-Xii. He was named after the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. It was revealed that Grimes came up with the name and even explained the deep meaning behind it on her Twitter.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

When he turned four months old, Grimes shared that he “knows a lot about rockets and it’s crazy.” She even admitted that she’s worried about “his obsession with space.” She said, “When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown. Every hour, he was waking up and going, ‘Starship …’ and I had to rub his back.”

Strider and Azure

A few weeks before Grimes welcomed a girl with a surrogate, Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed their twins, Strider and Azure, secretly, in 2021. Musk later changed their names so that they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The names and sexes of the babies were revealed in September 2023.

Exa Dark Sideræl

A year later, Grimes welcomed a baby girl via surrogate followed by the couple’s public breakup. Grimes later revealed that Exa Dark Sideræl, the name of her daughter, has a double meaning. She explained that Exa meant a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, and Dark means “the unknown.” The third part of Y’s full name, Sideræl, is pronounced as “sigh-deer-ee-el,” which Grimes described as “a more elven” spelling of sidereal. The second meaning of Siderælis a nod to Grimes’ favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who “chooses to abdicate the ring.” Once, Grimes described her girl as a “little engineer” and said “She likes industrial shipping. She’s very strange.”

Techno Mechanicus

The third child of Tesla’s founder Grimes was revealed in Isaacson’s biography about Musk. The couple named their son, Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by “Tau.”

Baby No. 12

In June 2024, Musk confirmed the birth of his 12th child with Zilis, but the baby’s name and birth date have not yet been released.

Must Read: Nicolas Cage ‘Longlegs’ Dubbed “One Of The Scariest & Best Films Of The Year,” Lands A Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News