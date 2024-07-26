Selena Gomez turned 32 on July 22 and she’s feeling love more than ever on her birthday. The I Can’t Get Enough singer took to her Instagram to share her feelings for her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

The singer posted a photo of the record producer and songwriter, as he hugged and kissed Gomez on the forehead. Gomez captioned the post, “Love of my life.” In the snap, Gomez showered happiness as she smiled and wrapped her arms around Blanco’s waist. Both were dressed casually, Blanco in a blue floral top and patterned pants, while Gomez wore an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Blanco wished the love of his life with a sweet post. In the photo, he and the singer were seen cuddling as Blanco was dressed in a white teddy bear costume. The photo was a BTS snap while they were shooting a music video for I Can’t Get Enough. He wrote in the caption, “i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !”

As the sensational singer turns a year older, let’s take a look back from her time on Disney to other big-screen projects.

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

Wizards of Waverly Place is one of the most popular projects of Selena Gomez. The singer plays protagonist Alex Russo on the show which is about a family of wizards living in crazy New York City. Alongside Gomez, Jennifer Stone, Jake T. Austin, and David Henrie also starred in the show. This show has been a massive contributor to her fame and her beloved character is still remembered frequently. Wizards of Waverly Place was a cornerstone of many young adults’ childhoods and ranked among Disney’s most beloved series. The show is also returning with a reboot and bringing back its 2000 magic. Wizards of Waverly Place can be streamed on Disney+.

Romano and Beezus (2010)

Directed by Elizabeth Allen, Romano, and Beezus is based on the Romano series of novels by Beverly Cleary. The movie follows a young girl, Romano, who plans to help her family overcome the debt on her family after her father loses his job. Although Romano’s efforts are amusing, they frequently disrupt the lives of her parents, her sister, and her aunt. The movie features the relationship of sisters who often argue, but end up loving each other. Alongside Gomez, Joey King stars as her on-screen sister. The movie is available to watch on Disney+.

Wizards on Deck With Hannah Montana (2009)

Disney’s beloved and the most amazing crossovers between shows, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana is a collaboration between Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life on Deck, and Hannah Montana. The movie follows Gomez’ and Miley Cyrus’ characters on the S.S. Tipton cruise ship at the same time. All three amazing shows have premiered on Disney Channel over the years and viewers of either show must be familiar with others. The movie features a fabulous opportunity to see many fan-favorite shows join together and bring a unique story. You can watch the movie on Disney+.

A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

A Rainy Day in New York features Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Liev Schreiber. The movie follows a university student, Gatsby Welles, and Ashleigh Enright, as they travel to Manhattan for Ashleigh to interview a director, Rolan Pollard for a college paper. While Ashleigh attends Pollard’s new film screening, Gatsby is out exploring the city. Although Gomez stars in the movie for a short time, her character is more impactful in Gatsby’s arc. She plays Chan Tyrell, the younger sister of Gatsby’s ex-girlfriend. For his friend’s project, Gatsby agrees to kiss Chan, and things take a new adventure. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

The Fundamentals of Caring features Gomez as an independent and strong young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor. The movie follows Ben, who is lost in life, avoiding divorce from his wife, and in the middle of mourning his son’s death, becomes a caretaker for a disabled teen Trevor. As the two take an impromptu road trip, they meet Dot (Gomez), a hitchhiker who is Trevor’s age. As she joins them on their journey, they discover the true meaning of hope, friendship, and family. The movie can be streamed on Netflix.

Only Murderers In the Building (2021-present)

The beloved show stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora as three strangers who share a mutual love for true-crime podcasts. Following a gruesome death in their apartment building, the trio embarks on a journey to investigate what they suspect was a murder. The show earned an Emmy award and as the lead character in the comedy show, Gomez also stars as an executive producer. The show is streaming on Disney+.

