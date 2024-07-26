If you are in the mood for some horror, check out Bloody Ishq on Disney+ Hotstar. If fantasy is more your style, Apple TV+ has the series Time Bandits ready for you. In theaters, don’t miss the action-packed Deadpool & Wolverine, now officially part of the MCU. Keep reading for the full list of what’s available!

In The Theatres

Deadpool & Wolverine (English)

The long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here! Deadpool is now a retired mercenary turned used car salesman, and he’s also broken up with his girlfriend. When the Time Variance Authority (TVA) arrives, Deadpool must embark on a time-traveling quest to find the right Wolverine to save his timeline.

Raayan (Tamil)

This action film, written and directed by Dhanush in his sophomore directorial effort, centers on a well-worn story: a young man on a quest to avenge his family’s death.

Available On OTT

Zee5

Bhaiya Ji (Hindi)

Bhaiya Ji, features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. This film combines politics, violence, and drama. If you’re a fan of South Indian mass masala movies, this is for you. Set against the backdrop of brutal power struggles between Brahmin and Rajput warlords in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the story follows Manoj Bajpayee’s character as he comes out of self-imposed retirement to avenge his step brother’s murder.

Disney Plus hotstar

Bloody Ishq (Hindi)

If you’re in the mood for horror, this week’s pick is Bloody Ishq. A couple moves to an island after the wife loses her memory in an accident. There, she experiences paranormal activities, raising questions about her past and the cause of her memory loss.

Apple Tv Plus

Time Bandits (English)

Ready for some fantasy? This reimagined web series of Time Bandits, inspired by the 1981 hit movie, follows an 11-year-old history nerd who joins a band of time-traveling thieves.

Netflix

Dragon Prince Season 6 (English)

If you’re into animation, dive into Dragon Prince Season 6. This fantasy epic is packed with dragons, elves, and epic battles. Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger, and Season 6 picks up right where it left off. With major decisions made and consequences to face, Dragon Prince season 6 explores a more mature and intricate storyline.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (Hindi)

Every family has its share of drama. If your family’s lacking some, check out Mr. and Mrs. Mahi that follows Mahendra, a cricket-obsessed monomaniac, and his wife Mahima, a doctor. The film opens in 2017, with Mahendra having tried and failed to make it into the Indian cricket team, leading his family to arrange a marriage for him. Initially, the film exudes sweetness as both Mahendra and Mahima, big-time cricket fans, wear matching No. 7 jerseys to games. However, matters soon take a dark turn.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Chutney Sambar (Tamil)

In today’s stressful world, everyone needs some comic relief. Enter Chutney Sambar, starring the iconic comedian Yogi Babu, who is usually a side character in Tamil movies but takes the lead here. In this film, Yogi Babu plays the illegitimate son of a wealthy restaurant owner. As the owner is on his deathbed, he confesses about Yogi Babu to his other son, who then brings Yogi Babu back to perform their father’s last rites together.

