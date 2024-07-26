Prime Video subscribers are going to have a busy month as a slew of original programs are going to be released on the streaming platform in August. Whether you are a fan of action, fantasy, comedy, or animation, the platform has something in store for everyone.

From the highly anticipated second season of The Rings of Power to the premiere of the K-drama No Gain No Love, here are the 8 best shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2024.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Premiere Date: August 1st

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated reimagination of the Batman story. The show is set in Gotham City, where criminal activities have skyrocketed, and corrupt people have outnumbered the law-abiding citizens. In this fearful environment, Bruce Wayne, a wealthy socialite, becomes Batman after a tragic event, transforming into something both more and less than human. His quest for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall. However, his heroic actions lead to dangerous consequences. The show features the voices of Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, David Krumholtz, Jamie Chung, Jason Watkins, and Diedrich Bader.

One Fast Move

Release Date: August 8th

Starring KJ Apa, Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, and Edward James Olmos, One Fast Move is an action film that tells the story of an unlucky young man who wants to reconnect with his estranged father, seeking his help to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. Along the way, he falls for a motorcycle store owner, who also becomes his mentor, and the man begins to break the emotional barriers that were built because of his father’s absence. The film is written and directed by Kelly Blatz.

The Mallorca Files Season 3

Premiere Date: August 8th

The British police procedural drama returns with its third season on August 8th. Set on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the show follows British detective Miranda Blake and her German partner Max Winter, who make the perfect team despite their starkly different personalities. In season 3, their partnership is tested amid high-stakes adventures, featuring treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders. Elen Rhys and Julian Looman reprise their roles as Miranda and Max, respectively, and will be joined by Maria Fernandez Ache, Enrique Arce, Philippe Brenninkmeyer, and Charlie Higson.

The Shakedown

Release Date: August 8th

The Shakedown marks the first South African original movie on Prime Video. The crime caper comedy film is set in Cape Town and follows Justin Diamond, a renowned medical aid broker who gets embroiled in the criminal underworld when his mistress threatens to expose their affair. As Justin tries to keep the secret hidden, he spirals down the path of crime, leading to a comedy of errors. Helmed by Ari Kruger, the film stars Carl Beukes, Emmanuel Castis, Julia Anastasopoulos, Milton Schorr, James Borthwick, and David Isaacs.

Jackpot!

Release Date: August 15th

Simu Liu, John Cena, and Awkwafina have collaborated on this action comedy film directed by Paul Feig. Set in the near future, Jackpot! revolves around a grand lottery with a twist: kill the winner before sunset to claim their prize as your own. When a woman named Katie Kim mistakenly gets the winning ticket, she teams up with Noel Cassidy, an amateur lottery protection agent, to save herself from jackpot hunters. Noel goes to great lengths to protect Katie in exchange for a share of her prize but has to face his nemesis, Louis Lewis, who also wants a commission on the jackpot.

No Gain No Love

Premiere Date: August 26th

This romantic comedy K-Drama will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video in international regions beginning August 26th. No Gain No Love follows Son Hae-young, who hates losing money and often dates people below her standards. Facing a missed job promotion, she plans a fake wedding and recruits Kim Ji-wook as her fiancé. Ji-wook, a part-time cashier who can’t ignore people in need, accepts her offer. Their arrangement sets the stage for unexpected twists and turns. Shin Min-a stars as Son Hae-young and Kim Young-dae plays Kim Ji-wook.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Premiere Date: August 29th

After a long wait of two years, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns with its second season on Prime Video on August 29th. In the new season, Sauron is back. Without an army or allies, he uses his cunning to regain power and make the Rings of Power. Cast out by Galadriel, he aims to control Middle-earth. Meanwhile, beloved characters face rising darkness and straining friendships. At the same time, elves, dwarves, orcs, men, wizards, and Harfoots struggle to maintain unity. Based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels, the show stars Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Leon Wadham, Charles Edwards, and Markella Kavenagh.

Despicable Me 4

Release Date: August 6th

This animated blockbuster is getting its digital release on Prime Video. However, viewers will have to rent or buy the film even if they have subscribed to the streaming platform. The comedy film follows Gru who has left the path of crimes and has become a family man, welcoming his son, Gru Jr. However, when the criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes prison and seeks revenge against Gru, his life once again turns into chaos. Directed by Chris Renaud, the film features the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Joey King, and Sofía Vergara.

