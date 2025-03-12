Despicable Me 4 remained immovable at 2024’s highest-grossers list at #3 for a long time until Moana 2 happened. The animated feature shows equal power by maintaining its spot at #2 on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 movies list. Venom 3 bested it and grabbed the top spot last time when they both debuted on the streaming platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most popular and loved animated film franchises. After the release of the fourth film, it became one of the highest-grossing animated franchises, surpassing $5 billion in total earnings. The film has achieved significant commercial success, reinforcing the enduring appeal of the franchise and its characters, particularly the Minions, among audiences globally.

Venom: The Last Dance debuted on Netflix at the #1 spot on the streaming platform’s weekly top ten list globally last week, but this time, the film was pushed to #4. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 not only gained more views than last week but maintained its spot at #2 on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list.

Despicable Me 4 has gained approximately 14.77% more views than last time, which is an estimated 1.01 million views. It has been watched for 1.59 million hours on the streaming platform. Besides the latest installment, Despicable Me 3 is also on the list at #8 with 4.3 million views, which has been watched for 6.4 million hours.

Minions is at #9 after receiving 4.1 million views and 6.2 million hours viewed. For the unversed, Plankton: The Movie has earned the #1 spot with an incredible 14.3 million views.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Joy Has An Announcement For Alex & Stephanie While Xander & Philip Go Over Plans For DiMera

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News