Singer Miley Cyrus has come a long way in her career. From being a Disney star to establishing herself as a fearless woman with strong opinions, she has proved she is truly an influential celebrity. While she now inspires many to pursue a career in music and even speak their heart out, her show Hannah Montana was the reason behind Lil Nas X’s ravishing career in the industry. Read on to learn how the Party In The U.S.A. singer opened up about the success of her show.

From the very beginning in her life, Miley knew she wanted to be an actress and began going to singing and acting classes. Being a daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, her inclination was more toward music.

When she turned 13, Miley was cast as the lead in the Disney show Hannah Montana. The teen show revolved around a teen pop star who would live two lives to keep away the secret that she is a popular singer from the world. Miley Cyrus has often mentioned how she the show shaped her life and she could, at times, relate to her character. However, she came across the success of the show when she learned that she inspired Gramm-winning singer Lil Nas X to pursue a career in music and make a song with her dad.

Once, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Miley Cyrus said, “I had to evolve because Hannah [Montana] was larger than life, larger than me. I just felt like I was never going to even amount to the success of Hannah Montana.” She continued, “That is how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. He grew up watching Hannah Montana and he said, ‘I want to do a song with Robby Ray.”

The singer further revealed how she realised she was actually leading a life similar to that of Hannah Montana when she came across stories of singers who sought inspiration from her show. She said, “That’s literally what happened. Being a queer kid’s idol that might turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create an identity for themselves off being inspired by watching me growing up. Or I hear artists such as Troye Sivan say that he felt more comfortable with his sexuality when I released My Heart Beats for Love.” Reacting to the level she had reached in her life, the singer added, “When my peers are having such experiences and accepting themselves because of something I demonstrated while they were a kid, that is when I go, ‘Sh*t, I f*cking am Hannah Montana.”

