Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence on many occasions has opened up about the pay gaps she had to deal with while working on movies with bigwigs of the industry. The award-winning star, in an interview, once shared how she will always be paid less because of her v*gina. Lawrence though understands the pay disparity issues as she feels the more famous star will bring more money at the box-office. Scroll down to read the details.

Jennifer Lawrence, on the work front, was last seen in Netflix’s political drama Don’t Look Up also starring Leonardo DiCaprio in a lead role. The 32-year-old actress is currently gearing up for her new comedy-drama flick called No Hard Feelings.

Speaking of the pay gap, Jennifer Lawrence in an interview, as per Indie Wire expressed her frustration saying that no matter what she does, she will always be paid less. “It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my v*gina?” Jennifer in the same interview also shared her opinion on s*xism and misogyny of American politics, culminating in the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. Circling back to the issues of the pay gap, the actress one stated how she was paid very less as compared to her male co-stars in 2013’s American Hustle.

The Academy-Award winning star, however, once defended her Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio despite him taking $5 million more than her.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do, I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal,” said Jennifer Lawrence adding, “But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay.”

Lawrence further shared, “And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

Shedding light on the pay disparity, Lawrence once said, “If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share.”

