Ryan Gosling has accumulated praise for movies like The Notebook, La La Land, and Barbie. However, behind this fame, his life’s story was full of bravery. The Hollywood hunk faced dyslexia and ADHD as a kid. School was difficult, and bullying made it worse. Despite these challenges, Golsing found support from his family and later discovered acting. These experiences shaped him, and today, he is more than a movie star.

Ryan Gosling’s Early Life Challenges and First Steps in Acting

Born in 1980, Ryan Thomas Gosling struggled with ADHD and reading problems caused by dyslexia. And to him, school felt like a steady fight. “I didn’t feel very smart. They kept passing me in school even though I didn’t know how to do things I should have known how to do. Like, I couldn’t read… I couldn’t absorb any of the information, so I caused trouble,” he said (FandomWire reports).

WHO wants a Ryan gosling fact?? When he was in grade school he brought knives and threw them at other students bcos he saw it in a movie. After this he was tested for adhd. — ^_−☆ (@sk8rboigenius) May 28, 2024

He could not read properly until age ten. This made him feel alone and different. Other children mocked his behavior, which came from undiagnosed ADHD. One severe incident involved him bringing steak knives to school after watching the film First Blood. This led to suspension and psychological tests. His mother, Donna, decided to homeschool him for one year. She said it gave him a sense of independence that helped shape his personality (according to GQ).

Homeschooling gave Gosling space to explore his interests. “My mother encouraged that. I had one teacher, because I was dancing, he thought that was funny and he would make jokes about it in class, and my mother said, ‘You know, if ever you feel like he’s being disrespectful, you can just leave.’ And I did one day,” he asserted. This freedom boosted his confidence.

By thirteen, he joined The All New Mickey Mouse Club with stars like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. The actor’s grinds became tools for his skill. His first major adult role came in The Believer in 2001, in which he portrayed a Jewish neo-Nazi. Gosling then quit high school to concentrate on acting. His career grew with films such as Drive, The Big Short, and Blade Runner 2049. Fast forward to 2023, and his third Oscar nomination for Barbie proved his range. Gosling’s tale shows that struggles do not define your future.

Ryan Gosling is now a 3x academy award nominee at the Oscars 🏆

Best Actor – Half Nelson (2007)

Best Actor – La La Land (2017)

Best Supporting Actor – Barbie (2024) pic.twitter.com/4Y8YTFbwwL — and Aria 🏳️‍⚧️💕 (Boyd Holbrook’s version) (@sweetnstarkey) January 23, 2024

