Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s high-octane action-thriller Nobody 2, the sequel to the explosive 2021 film Nobody, hit the big screen two weeks ago. The film has been well-received by both critics and audiences, with a 78% critics’ score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the positive reviews haven’t translated into strong box office numbers. Made on a reported budget of $25 million, the sequel has grossed over $31 million worldwide so far, as per Box Office Mojo. It still needs another $31.5 million to break even (as per the 2.5x rule) and $26.5 million to match the original’s global haul. Whether it reaches these targets during its theatrical run remains to be seen.

Nobody 2 OTT Release Date & Platforms

If you missed Nobody 2 in theatres, here’s some exciting news. The action-packed sequel is set to make its digital debut sooner than expected. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Nobody 2 will arrive on streaming via pay-per-view on September 2, 2025.

In the U.S., Nobody 2 will reportedly be available on platforms like Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube. For Indian audiences, it is expected to stream on rent via Prime Video and other digital platforms. However, an official confirmation is still awaited, and the release date is subject to change.

Nobody (2021) Story & Streaming Details

The first film features Bob Odenkirk (of Better Call Saul fame) as Hutch Mansell, a neglected father and husband who lives a dull life. But one night, after thieves break into his home, it triggers in him the highly trained killer he once was. He tries to get even with the intruders, which sparks a chain of violent events, and he crosses paths with a dangerous Russian gangster.

Nobody is currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar. In the U.S., it is available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms.

Nobody 2 – Story & Cast

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss. It features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone.

Nobody 2 – Official Trailer

