Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, has wrapped up its opening weekend at the Indian box office. After a good start, the film displayed a minimal drop on day 2 despite Ganpati Visarjan festivities at many major centres. On day 3, it displayed a jump, thus pulling off a decent score in the first weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest Bollywood action thriller exceeded expectations. The momentum across mass belts was nothing short of electrifying, with houseful shows reported in several states during the first three days. Single screens, in particular, showed good results while multiplexes maintained a firm grip, thus bringing out a healthy sum.

How much did Baaghi 4 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Baaghi 4 opened at 13.2 crores. On day 2, it didn’t drop much and earned 11.34 crores. On day 3, Sunday, the film made some gains and amassed 12.6 crores. Overall, it did a business of 37.14 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 43.82 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 13.2 cr

Day 2- 11.34 cr

Day 3- 12.6 cr

Total- 37.14 cr net

Registers the biggest 3-day opening weekend for Tiger Shroff post-COVID!

With 37.14 crores in the kitty, Baaghi 4 pulled off the biggest 3-day opening weekend for Tiger Shroff. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan enjoyed a 4-day extended opening weekend and scored 39 crores. If we talk about the 3-day total, it earned just 30 crores. So, Tiger’s latest release defeated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with 23.8% higher earnings in the first three days.

More about the film

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise is directed by A Harsha. It also features Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Sudesh Lehri in key roles. The actioner is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has been distributed by Pen Marudhar.

Baaghi 4 was released on September 5, alongside The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

