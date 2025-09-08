The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles, has concluded its opening weekend run. After a fair start, it picked up decently over the weekend and posted a decent number at the Indian box office. The good thing was that the film didn’t decline after its start and saw an upward trend each day. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the Bollywood political drama was released on September 5, alongside Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth has been favorable. Despite big competitors and its niche subject, the political drama managed to attract footfalls.

How much did The Bengal Files earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Bengal Files opened at 1.75 crores. On day 2, it displayed a jump and amassed 2.15 crores. On day 3, it jumped again, scoring 2.75 crores. Overall, it has earned 6.65 crore net at the Indian box office during the 3-day opening weekend. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 7.84 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.75 crores

Day 2 – 2.15 crores

Day 3 – 2.75 crores

Total – 6.65 crores

Topples The Tashkent Files’ opening weekend by a big margin!

With 6.65 crores, The Bengal Files has scored much higher than The Tashkent Files’ opening weekend. For those who don’t know, The Tashkent Files is the first installment of The Files trilogy by Agnihotri, and it scored 2.2 crores in the first three days. If a comparison is made, the latest political drama made 202.27% higher earnings than The Tashkent Files during the first weekend.

From the current position, if the film maintains a firm grip on weekdays, it will reach a healthy sum during the opening week. As of now, it is looking for the opening week of 13-15 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

