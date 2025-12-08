Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has now gotten sandwiched between Tere Ishk Mein and Dhurandhar. The screen count has decreased, resulting in limited growth during the fourth weekend. Scroll below for a detailed report on the box office collection in India after 24 days.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 24 (India)

Anshul Sharma’s directorial garnered 35 lakhs on day 24, as per estimates. It saw a 20.68% jump compared to 29 lakhs accumulated on the fourth Saturday. Dhurandhar is now the leading choice of the audience, followed by Tere Ishk Mein. The stiff competition is causing an impact on footfalls.

The overall box office collection in India has come to 89.31 crore net, which is approximately 105.38 crores in gross total. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh‘s romantic comedy is made on a budget of 135 crores. Around 66% of the estimated cost has been recovered so far, but there’s still a considerable way to go.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Day 22: 17 lakhs

Day 23: 29 lakhs

Day 24: 35 lakhs

Total: 89.31 crores

Set to beat Bholaa!

DDPD 2 is now all set to emerge as Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office. It is only 69 lakhs away from beating Bholaa, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 90 crore net.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office below:

Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Raid 2 – 179.17 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Bholaa – 90 crores De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.31 crores Maidaan – 53 crores Runway 34 – 32 crores Thank God – 30.75 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores Naam – 1.02 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 24

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 89.31 crores

Budget recovery: 66.15%

India gross: 105.38 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 128.38 crores

