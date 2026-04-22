Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. Both critically and commercially, it exceeded expectations and stunned everyone with its historic results. Talking about its opening-day collection, the magnum opus was expected to cross the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, but no one ever thought it would go beyond 140 crore. With such a start, it is holding its top spot firmly as the biggest opener of 2026 in India.

First-ever 100 crore net opener of Bollywood

As we all know, Dhurandhar was a historic success at the Indian box office and was appreciated unanimously for its gripping narrative and filmmaking. The massive success and the goodwill of the first installment built tremendous buzz for the sequel. Further, a powerful trailer triggered a massive hype for the film. As a result, the sequel recorded a mind-blowing start of 145 crore net (including 43 crore from paid previews).

With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 became the first Bollywood film to open with 100 crore net or more at the Indian box office. Overall, it’s the second-biggest opener in India after Pushpa 2 (174.9 crore net). This number won’t be easily broken by a Bollywood movie.

Dhurandhar 2 to remain the biggest opener of 2026?

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the biggest opener of 2026 in India and is likely to remain unbeaten. As of now, there’s only one film that can come close to the Dhurandhar sequel, and it’s Ramayana. The first installment of the duology is scheduled to release this Diwali, and considering all the hype, it is expected to open with solid numbers.

Unlike Dhurandhar 2, there’s no sequel factor for Ramayana, and the hype depends on how impactful promotional assets are. So far, two assets have been dropped in the form of a teaser and a glimpse of Lord Rama. While the teaser was well received, the glimpse received mixed responses. Now, the following assets, including the trailer, are crucial. Nonetheless, a 100 crore net opening looks certain for the film. However, beating 145 crore net of the Ranveer Singh starrer is a big task. Let’s see if Ramayana creates a massive hype with its trailer.

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