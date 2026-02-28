Thalapathy Vijay is back in the headlines, and this time it’s not due to his final film, Jana Nayagan, but his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Sangeetha has reportedly filed for divorce, stating they have been living separately for nearly two years. With Vijay trending across social media, here’s a look at his astonishing salary growth from his debut film to his final outing.

Currently, Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in Tamil cinema, sharing the number-one position in Kollywood with Rajinikanth. In the last few years, he has proved his box-office superstardom, and that too without a strong pan-India film. With Leo, he debuted in the 600 crore club globally, and his The Greatest Of All Time smashed over 400 crore. Such collections came despite mixed feedback, proving the actor’s strong pull.

Thalapathy Vijay received 200 crore+ for Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay is currently at his peak, but sadly, he’ll be stepping away from cinema after his last release, Jana Nayagan. So, it’s obvious that Jana Nayagan is an emotional outing for all hardcore Vijay fans, and trade is expecting fantastic business from the film. Considering the film’s massive potential, the actor reportedly received a hefty salary of 220 crore rupees from the makers.

Yes, you read that right! Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly got a paycheck of 220 crore rupees for Jana Nayagan, which is a dream number. However, such a level of market value hasn’t been achieved overnight; it has years of hard work and effort behind it. Before earning crores in salary, Vijay kicked off his acting career with humble remuneration.

How much did Vijay earn for his first film?

Thalapathy Vijay, being the son of Tamil filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, entered the film industry in his childhood. He made his acting debut with Vetri in 1984. The film was directed by Vijay’s father. As per Deccan Chronicle’s report, Chandrasekhar himself shared in a 2017 interview that Vijay was paid 500 rupees for his role in Vetri.

It’s truly remarkable that after starting his acting career with a salary of just 500 rupees, Vijay has managed to command a staggering 220 crore remuneration for his last film. If we calculate, this is an insane growth of 440000000%. Hopefully, the superstar will make his cinematic return after Jana Nayagan, enjoying much bigger paychecks.

