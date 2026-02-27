Vivek Oberoi is set to make a dazzling comeback in Indian cinema with Spirit, one of the most anticipated films of 2027. The veteran actor will be featured in the riveting action drama along with pan-India superstar Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

The film promises raw emotion, powerful drama, and explosive storytelling. The newly released poster of the movie exudes the kind of high-octane swagger we can expect from Spirit.

Spirit Poster Release

The intense world of Spirit expands with the powerful introduction of Vivek Oberoi, adding another formidable presence to the film’s star-studded roster. In what proved to be a striking first look, the poster revealed a dashing Oberoi stepping into the layered, high-stakes universe of Spirit with a commanding screen presence and gravitas.

Known for his versatility and impactful performances, his entry signals a compelling new dynamic within the film’s expansive narrative.

In the poster, Vivek is dressed in a purple gown. He is wearing sunglasses and smoking a cigar, all of which make him look like a gangster. However, the curved sword in his hand makes the picture particularly compelling, promising an action-packed drama for the masses.

Spirit Cast & Crew

After the thunderous impact of Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga continue to shape SPIRIT with bold creative choices and an uncompromising vision. Led by Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, and Vivek Oberoi, the film’s stellar cast promises an intense cinematic experience mounted on scale and conviction. The film also introduces Aishwarya Desai, a fresh face stepping into a significant role in this ambitious project, bringing a new and intriguing energy to the story.

Mounted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer, SPIRIT is set to release in eight languages, underlining its ambition to reach audiences across markets with equal impact.

A T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production, Spirit is presented by Gulshan Kumar. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

Spirit Introduction

Spirit hits theaters on March 5, 2027.

