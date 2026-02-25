Athadu Re-Release Box Office: Mahesh Babu Sells Only 6.8% Tickets Of The Last Round Of Arrival

Mahesh Babu’s Athadu is all set to arrive yet again in the theaters on February 28, and the initial response on BookMyShow suggests the superstar is facing a bit of a struggle to beat his own records. The last time the film arrived in the theaters in August 2025, it was a victory for Mahesh Babu!

Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial is still keeping a steady pace at the ticket window with its pre-sales. In two days, it has managed to register a ticket pre-sales of 10.32K. The advance sales on BMS started with 5.22K ticket sales on Monday, followed by 5.16K ticket sales on Tuesday.

Athadu Re-Release Box Office VS Mahesh Babu

To put things into perspective, the last time Athadu hit the screens for a re-release, it enjoyed a lifetime ticket sale of 151K and pre-sales of 37.61K. Currently, Mahesh Babu‘s film has sold only 6.8% of the total tickets from its previous outing. If it intends to eye a huge target, the momentum needs to shift drastically in the next two days.

Looking at the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases on BMS, Mahesh Babu’s film stands at number 10.

Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Baahubali: The Epic: 173.46K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K Athadu (August 2025 re-release): 37.61K

Currently, before its arrival on February 28, 2026, Athadu needs a ticket pre-sale of almost 27.6K to surpass the pre-sale of the last re-release of the film.

Also starring Trisha Krishnan and Sonu Sood, the film is rated 8.2 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A hitman, Nandu, is hired to stage the assassination of a politician. However, when the politician is actually killed, and Nandu is framed for the murder, he assumes a dead man’s identity to evade the law.”

