Salman Khan’s Radhe Bhaiya magic seems to have hit the re-release fatigue!. Tere Naam arrived in the theaters on February 27 and is struggling to find its footing in its second innings. Despite the nostalgia and the massive fan following of the superstar, the film has failed to show any significant growth on its first Saturday.

A Flat BMS Trend

On Day 1, February 27, Friday, the romantic drama opened to a quiet response with a ticket sale of 5.34K. Usually, for a film with such high recall value, a Saturday jump is a given. However, Salman Khan‘s film remained almost stagnant, delivering a ticket sale of 6.8K on day 2, February 28, Saturday!

Tere Naam Box Office BMS Sales

The lack of momentum at the ticket window suggests that while the Aashiq clan still remembers the tragic love story of Radhe and Nirjara, they definitely are not interested in reliving Tere Naam in the theaters. Though there is a marginal increase in ticket volume, it hasn’t translated into a significant jump at the ticket window!

Long Road For Salman Khan!

In two days, the BMS sales of the film stand at a total ticket sale of 12.15K in two days on BMS. In order to make its mark in the re-release history books, the film has a mountain to climb. In fact, he needs to axe Hrithik Roshan to enter the list of the top 10 ticket sales of Hindi re-releases on BMS.

Check out the top 10 lifetime BMS sales of re-released Hindi films.

Tumbbad: 1.07 Million Sanam Teri Kasam: 1.03 Million Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 763K Rockstar: 300K+ Laila Majnu: 248K Kal Ho Naa Ho: 224K Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 100K Veer Zaara: 74K Andaz Apna Apna: 22K Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: 20K

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

