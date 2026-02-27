Salman Khan is arriving on the big screens this April with his war drama, Battle Of Galwan. But before that, there’s a surprise for fans. His tragedy romantic drama, Tere Naam, has re-released in theatres today, i.e, on February 27, 2026. It has a very easy target to emerge as Bhaijaan’s highest re-release grosser ever and there’s more! Scroll below for a detailed box office report.

Which is Salman Khan’s highest-grossing re-release?

Salman Khan’s highest-grossing re-release in India is the 1995 fantasy-action drama Karan Arjun. Co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Rakesh Roshan’s directorial earned 1.3 crore during its re-run.

The target is pretty easy for Tere Naam. It was supposed to arrive in a box office clash with The Kerala Story 2, which was postponed the last minute. Even Border 2, Mardaani 3, Tu Yaa Main, Assi, and Do Deewane Seher Mein are nearing saturation. Amid limited options, there’s scope for Salman Khan fans to flock into theatres to relive his Tere Naam era! All in all, the re-release can unlock the milestone in the first weekend, given the response is favorable.

Can it enter the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood re-releases in India?

In Bollywood, Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam holds the title of highest-grossing re-release with earnings of 35.55 crore. While that is an ambitious feat, Salman Khan starrer has the opportunity to enter the top 5. It must earn over 9.15 crore to beat Laila Majnu and claim a spot.

Take a look at the top highest-grossing re-releases in Bollywood below (net earnings):

Sanam Teri Kasam: 35.55 crore Tumbbad: 32 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crore Rockstar: 10 crores Laila Majnu: 9.15 crores

More about Tere Naam

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam starred Bhumika Chawla as the leading lady in her Bollywood debut. It earned 14.5 crore at the Indian box office against a budget of 10 crore, gaining the success tag. It is a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999).

