After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, actress Bhumika Chawla has been on the post-release promotional spree of the film. From the past few days, the actress has been making headlines for her shocking revelations about getting replaced from the movies, receiving different comments from industry friends and even being affected from MS Dhoni co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same interview, the actress made a shocking revelation of not being invited to the Kapil Sharma Show along with other Salman Khan and others.

Ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, some of the actors were seen arriving on the comedy show to promote the film. While it was the most watched episode, it made headlines owing to the absence of some actors starring in the film. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her recent interview, Bhumika Chawla revealed that she wasn’t invited to The Kapil Sharma Show and had no idea when Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and others shot for it. She further took a dig at the show and said she can market herself better than the show as it isn’t guaranteeing her a film.

When asked about her absence from The Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumika Chawla told Siddharth Kannan, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai (it’s okay)’.”

“God has blessed me with one thing: I feel bad for one second and then I don’t look back. Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do,” Bhumika said further.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has garnered poor to average responses from critics and audiences.

Must Read: “Salman Khan Was Telling Me Repeatedly That I Can Also Do Accidents,” Says Renuka Shahane While The Shooting Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News