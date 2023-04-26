Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He has given several memorable performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Manto. However, his latest commercial has landed in trouble. Scroll down to know more.

The actor featured in a soft drink commercial originally shot in Hindi. While no objections have been raised with the Hindi version of the ad, a Kolkata-based lawyer has objected to a line in the Bengali version. The ad is part of the new campaign of the soft drink brand. It promotes the new drink bottle feature that allows the consumer to scan the QR code and listen to jokes.

The Bengali version of the commercial did not go down well with the audience. As reported by Live Mint, Kolkata-based lawyer Dibyayan Banerji argued in Calcutta High Court, “The main advertisement by Coca-Cola for its product Sprite was in Hindi. And we have no problems with that. We only have a problem with Bengali dubbing of the ad, which is running on various TV channels and websites. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is laughing at one of the jokes, which says, ‘shoja anguley ghee na uthley, Bangali khali petey ghumiye porey’. In English, it means that if Bengalis don’t get anything easily, they sleep hungry. And this, we think, hurts the sentiments of the Bengali community. We want this type of shallow act and gimmicks not to be promoted in the future.”

Following the complaint, the soft drink company pulled down the Bengali version of the ad featuring Nawazuddin and issued a statement that it “regrets the recent ad campaign for the cold drink and that the company respects the Bengali language”.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui awaits the release of Afwaah, which stars him alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 5. It also features actors Sumit Kaul, Sharib Hashmi, Sumeet Vyas, TJ Bhanu and Rockey Raina in important roles. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut‘s production Tiku Weds Sheru.

