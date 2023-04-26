Bhumika Chawla, who made her Bollywood debut with Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan, recently teamed up with the superstar in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also worked with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

While the actress had only a limited screen presence in the 2016 film, she found the late actor to be a sweet and down-to-earth person. In a recent interview, she opened up about his shooting experience in Ranchi. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bhumika Chawla recalled working in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer biopic, “We didn’t have too many days together, but in the few scenes we shot together, especially in Ranchi, he used to talk about his life, and other things and I realised that we are all human. We all go through our own bit of emotions. My son was barely one year old then, and I would sit and listen to him.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress then expressed her shock upon learning of Sushant’s death. She said, “I couldn’t get over it for a very long time.”

Bhumika Chawla voiced her anger with the “theories that came out at that time” as part of her assessment of how the media treated Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “Someone lost their life, and the theories that came out, whether it was Bollywood, or nepotism, or drugs… I mean, they made a mess out of it. At some point, the 9 o’clock news was like a primetime show that you sat to watch with your dinner. But this was like today’s saas-bahu episode. It felt like every channel was just doing this. Why were they doing this? If it was because they did not want to tell what was actually happening in the country, or what is not happening, or if they had nothing else to discuss, or if they wanted to shift the focus…”

She added that this continued for four months while the nation struggled to contain the virus. She asserted that there was no civility and added that the public could not control the court. Bhumika said that she was really affected by Sushant’s death because “he was too young and, unfortunately, embroiled in too many controversies. Someone said it was loneliness, someone said it was depression. I don’t know what happened.”

