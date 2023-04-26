Salman Khan’s Tere Naam was released in 2003 and is still relevant for its style and the actor’s persona. As the movie was a romantic tragedy film directed by Satish Kaushik, the movie has never lost its charm even after two decades. Not to forget the hairstyle, which was a trendsetter for the generation. Although its soundtrack album was a blockbuster, the movie became a moderate box-office success. However, there was a time when the actor said he did nothing in the movie, and it was all about the screenplay of the movie.

The Movie also had Bhumika Chawla playing the female lead, and it was the remake of writer Bala’s own Tamil film Sethu (1999) featured Vikram in the lead role. As many still praise Salman Khan for his portrayal of Radhe Mohan, the role is widely considered to be his best performance to date.

A video by Lehren Retro has been circulating around, which shows Salman Khan talking about the movie. “Kuch nahi tha Tere Naam me. Simple, ek me baal itne aur ek me takla, kya the Tere Naam me. Screenplay bol raha tha. Second half me maine koi dialogue nahi bola. Maine kuch kiya hai second half mein” said the actor.

Later, he praised the screenplay, writing, dialogue and director Satish Kaushik as he said, “Its the director, its the screenplay, the writers, the dialogues and the plot of the film has made my character. I have done nothing in the film. You give me her wig, and I sit down, and I say chal hat yaha se and I look left look right”.

Salman Khan also talked about roles that you work hard and do not get an appreciation for the same. “This is what I don’t understand. There are some films that you work hard on, and you are not appreciated in those films at all.” While adding about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun, he said, “I didn’t do anything at all. It is everybody who had worked for me in that film, and I was praised in that film”.

