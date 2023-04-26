Superstar Salman Khan has given several blockbusters in his acting career. One of his films was Hum Aapke Hain Koun, released in 1994. Even after so many years, the film enjoys a cult status among the fans of Hindi cinema. His co-star Renuka Shahane now discusses working with the superstar and shares some anecdotes.

Renuka became a household name after essaying the role of Pooja in Sooraj Barjatya’s drama. For the first time, she was sharing the screen with the superstar Salman and Madhuri Dixit, and she was in awe of the fact that both the actors were so comfortable with the baby and the dog (Tuffy) in the movie.

During a conversation with Rajshri, Renuka Shahane said that she was ‘pleasantly’ surprised by Salman Khan’s abilities in handling the dog and the baby on the Hum Aapke Hain Koun set. “Salman and Madhuri were comfortable with the baby and Tuffy equally. Not every actor can do this. Especially, Salman used to handle them so well. It is now that we know that he loves animals and babies. But at that time, I was pleasantly surprised,” the veteran actress said.

Renuka started shooting for Huma Aapke Hain Koun in 1992. She filmed her first scene with Salman, who she had just met. Prem (Salman) confesses to Pooja Bhabhi (Renuka) that he is in love as they make their way to her mother’s residence. The scenario was filmed in Ooty. Throughout the scene, Salman repeatedly cautioned Renuka that an accident might occur due to the slippery roadways.

Renuka Shahane shared, “He was telling me repeatedly that I can also do accidents. I told him I don’t mind getting into an accident at such a pretty place.” Salman also ‘encouraged’ Renuka to dance in the song ‘Lo Chali Main’ as she was nervous to match the steps with him and Madhuri.

