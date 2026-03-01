There were huge expectations from Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama, Assi. Despite tapping a sensitive subject, Anubhav Sinha failed to execute well. Only 20% budget has been recovered at the Indian box office, and the 2026 release is heading for a flop verdict. Scroll below for the day 9 report!

Assi Box Office Collection Day 9

The second weekend boost is bringing in some improvement. According to estimates, Assi collected 59 lakh on day 9. It saw a 31% jump compared to 45 lakh garnered on the previous day. At a larger scale, the courtroom drama is dwindling at the box office due to mixed word-of-mouth and strong competition from O’Romeo, The Kerala Story 2, Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases.

The total box office collection in India has reached only 7.99 crore. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 9.42 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 6.95 crore

Day 8: 45 lakh

Day 9: 59 lakh

Total: 7.99 crore

Assi is a box office disaster!

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama is made on an estimated budget of 40 crore. In 9 days, the makers could only recover 20% of the total investment. In the next 18 days, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will steal the screens. Since the daily collection have already dropped below 1 crore, entering the safe zone is far from possible. Even 50% recovery looks difficult. Unfortunately, Assi is a flop!

Assi Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 7.99 crore

Budget recovery: 20%

India gross: 9.42 crore

Overseas gross: 1 crore

Worldwide gross: 10.42 crore

Verdict: Flop

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

