The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, continues to do well at the Indian box office after having a decent opening weekend. Considering the sequel factor, the film is raking in underwhelming numbers, but given the budget and scale, it is doing decent business. On the first Monday, day 4, it showed a good hold compared to the collections on the first Saturday. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

On Monday, day 4, the Bollywood drama earned an estimated 2.65 crore. If we compare it with Saturday, day 2’s 4.65 crore, it dropped by 43.01%. Since the drop is less than 50%, the film has passed the Monday test. In this case, we have considered the first Saturday’s collections for comparison, as Friday saw a limited release. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 12.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 15.1 crore gross.

The Kerala Story 2 is clearly underperforming as compared to its predecessor, The Kerala Story, which had an impressive trajectory. After a solid opening weekend, part one had a rocking first Monday, scoring in double digits with 10.03 crore. If a comparison is made between Monday collections for both installments, the sequel has earned 73.57% less.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 4.65 crore

Day 3 – 4.75 crore

Day 4 – 2.65 crore

Total – 12.8 crore

Budget and recovery

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 12.8 crore net so far, thus recovering 45.71% of the budget. The film is moving ahead at a decent pace and needs 15.2 crore more to make 100% recovery and enter the safe zone. Since there are no major releases until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic arrive on March 19, the film has a chance to emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 12.8 crore

Recovery – 45.71%

