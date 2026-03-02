Amazon MGM’s latest crime thriller underperformer, Crime 101, is holding its ground in North America even as bigger titles crowd the market. Directed by Bart Layton, the film arrived on February 13 alongside three other releases, including Wuthering Heights and GOAT. Competition intensified with the record launch of Scream 7 this Friday, yet Crime 101 continues its run in 2,607 theaters across the region after losing 554 theaters over the weekend.

Crime 101 Box Office Collection So Far

Made on a $90 million production budget, the film has grossed $57.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic earnings stand at $30 million after 17 days in theaters. International markets have delivered only $27.1 million so far, reflecting a muted response overseas and limiting its global push.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $30 million

International – $27.1 million

Worldwide – $57.1 million

Star Cast Fails to Drive Expected Ticket Sales

Crossing the $50 million mark over the weekend offers a milestone, yet the broader picture remains difficult. Star power from Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo has not translated into the ticket sales expected from a $90 million production, adding to the pressure on the film’s overall performance.

Opening Weekend & Second Weekend Drop

Crime 101 debuted with $14.2 million in its first weekend from 3,161 theaters, posting a per-screen average of $4,508. The second weekend brought a steep 61.4% drop, with earnings sliding to $5 million from the same theater count and a per-screen average of $1,740.

Third Weekend Numbers Show Modest Stability

Latest figures, however, suggest a more measured decline. Amid Scream 7’s record-breaking $64.1 million opening haul, Crime 101 collected $3.4 million over the same three-day corridor. The 37.8% drop marks a steadier hold compared to its earlier fall, with a per-screen average of $1,312.

Even with the improved hold, the total grosses are far from the $90 million production figure, and additional marketing costs deepen the gap. Crime 101 may be showing resilience in its third weekend, yet the road ahead points toward a major box office loss for Amazon MGM’s ambitious crime thriller.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Becomes 54th Highest-Grossing Film Ever, Surpasses Frozen & Closes In on Top Gun: Maverick’s $1.5B Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News