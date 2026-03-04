The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, is showing good momentum on weekdays after a decent opening weekend. After passing the Monday test, the film witnessed an impressive surge at the Indian box office on the first Tuesday, day 4, pushing the tally one step closer to the 20 crore mark in net collections. In the meantime, the film has already recovered 59% of the total budget. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood drama benefited from Blockbuster Tuesday offers on day 4, and there was also a Holi holiday in some states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. This resulted in a jump in collections, with an estimated 4 crore coming in. Compared to day 4’s 2.5 crore, the film saw a 60% increase. Overall, it has earned an estimated 16.65 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 19.64 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 4.65 crore

Day 3 – 4.75 crore

Day 4 – 2.5 crore

Day 5 – 4 crore

Total – 16.65 crore

On track to enter the safe zone soon

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 16.65 crore net so far, thus recovering 59.46% of the budget. The film is moving ahead at a good pace, and it needs just 11.35 crore to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. With no major films releasing this week, the feat is expected to be achieved during the weekend.

To secure a hit verdict, the film must make 100% returns; that would be achieved with a net collection of 56 crore, which looks slightly out of reach right now. But since there’s no major competition until Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic arrive on March 19, anything can happen.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 16.65 crore

Recovery – 59.46%

