Arjun Rampal has returned to mainstream headlines after his role in the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar. Fans now expect to see more of the underrated star on the big screen. Rampal has had a prolonged career in Bollywood, working on massive projects like Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, and the more recent Housefull 5.

However, long before he worked as an actor in films, he had already established a name for himself in the fashion industry. Over the years, he has built a distinguished career in modeling, movies, and business. Here is a comprehensive look into his net worth, education, and some lesser-known details about his life.

Arjun Rampal Net Worth

Arjun Rampal’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹120 crores and ₹350 crores, according to most reports. However, Net Worth Gyaan puts it at a staggering ₹432 crores. It’s difficult to pinpoint his exact net worth, but the veteran actor’s income mostly comes from films, endorsements, modeling work, and other business ventures.

Before entering the acting world, he was a well-known figure in the fashion industry. Designers noticed his presence early, and it opened doors for him in the film industry. His acting debut was initially planned for the film Moksha, but delays resulted in his first release being Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by one8 Commune (@one8.commune)

His career took off after that. Rampal appeared in numerous movies, including Rock On, Don, Raajneeti, and Housefull. The movie Rock On became a significant achievement for him, and he even received a National Award for it. In recent years, he has been focused on more intense and layered roles, which have helped him stay relevant.

Education, Family & Personal Life

Arjun Rampal was born on November 26, 1972, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. His father, Amarjeet Rampal, came from a Hindu Brahmin background. His mother, Gwen Rampal, has Sikh and Dutch roots. He also has a sister named Komal Rampal.

Arjun reportedly stayed with his mother after his parents separated. She was a school teacher. Arjun went to the Kodaikanal International School. He studied hard and later finished his studies in Economics from Hindu College in Delhi. Arjun graduated with honours and was looking at a bright career. At that stage, he had no clear plans to enter the film industry. However, his career in modeling led to a film industry stint.

Ohh god Arjun rampal 😭 my favorite bollywood actor in dhurandhar, from my childhood he is my celebrity crush pic.twitter.com/vegcsoUeuH — Telepathy 🕉( ia) (@bts_jungheosoke) December 17, 2025

In 1998, he married model Mehr Jessia. They have two daughters together, Mahikaa and Myra. The couple separated in 2019 after more than two decades together.

He later began dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun has shared that they are engaged but not married. The couple has two sons, Arik and Aariv.

From fashion shows to strong screen roles, Arjun Rampal’s journey has been steady and unconventional. His choices reflect experience, patience, and a focus on quality over quantity.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: When Rakesh Roshan Opened Up About Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan’s Divorce: “She’s Still Part Of Our Family”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News