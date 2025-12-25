Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were once seen as one of Bollywood’s most perfect couples. From childhood friends to life partners, their relationship felt deeply personal and rooted in trust. They got married in December 2000 in an intimate ceremony and decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage. Even after their separation, the two continued to share a bond built on respect, care, and a shared commitment to their children. Their story proved that not all relationships end with bitterness, some simply evolve.

What made their journey even more special was the warmth shared between Sussanne and the Roshan family, especially Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan. Despite the divorce, Sussanne never stopped being a part of their lives. The bond she shared with Rakesh Roshan remained intact, reflecting a rare sense of maturity and emotional understanding. It showed how love and family can exist beyond marriage.

Rakesh Roshan On Hrithik & Sussanne’s Divorce

In an old interview with Yuvaa, Rakesh Roshan revealed the reason for Hrithik Roshan’s divorce from Sussanne Khan and how he still considers her as a part of their family. He shared, “Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me, Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they had to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”

Rakesh Roshan On His Bond With Hrithik Roshan

Speaking about his bond with his children, Rakesh mentioned that initially, Hrithik and his daughter were afraid of him, but over the years, they have managed to develop a bond of friendship. “Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don’t know, maybe because I am not a person who will scold anybody, but I am a well-disciplined man. When they were little, they wouldn’t talk to me openly, but now we are like friends at home,” he concluded.

More About Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have both moved on while staying connected as a family. Hrithik is currently dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. Despite new chapters in their lives, they continue to come together for their sons and are often seen spending time as one happy unit, proving that respect and love don’t always end with divorce.

