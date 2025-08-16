While some celebrity divorces are amicable, others grab headlines for their acrimony and the staggering sums involved in settlements. Here, we take a look at ten of the most expensive divorces in Bollywood history that shook the industry.

1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood’s Greek God, and Sussanne Khan, a renowned interior designer, were childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in 2000. Their marriage, which seemed picture-perfect from the outside, ended in 2014. The divorce settlement was reportedly one of the most expensive in Bollywood, with Hrithik paying Sussanne around ₹380 crore. Despite their separation, they maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons.

2. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor, from the iconic Kapoor family, tied the knot with late industrialist Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple faced marital issues and eventually parted ways in 2014. Their highly publicized divorce reportedly included Sanjay giving Karisma bonds worth ₹14 crore, a lavish Mumbai residence, and an undisclosed amount for their children’s care.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, wed Amrita Singh, who was twelve years older than him, in 1991. The pair had two children, Sara and Ibrahim, before divorcing in 2004 after thirteen years of marriage. Reports suggest Saif paid ₹5 crore in alimony to Amrita, along with 1 lakh per month until his son reached adulthood, ensuring the welfare of their children.

4. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s perfectionist, tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple had two children before parting ways in 2002. Though the divorce settlement remained private, reports suggest Aamir provided Reena with approximately ₹50 crore to safeguard their children’s future. His effort to maintain an amicable relationship with Reena after the split set a notable example in the industry.

5. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar, the multi-talented actor, director, and producer, married celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. After sixteen years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2016. The divorce was reportedly amicable, with Farhan agreeing to a generous settlement, which included a one-time alimony payment, their bungalow Vipassana and the custody of their two daughters being shared.

6. Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai

Sanjay Dutt’s second marriage to model Rhea Pillai ended in divorce in 2008. The couple’s separation was a topic of much speculation, with reports suggesting that Sanjay paid Rhea a considerable alimony amount. The settlement also included 2 luxurious sea-facing apartments in Mumbai and a car, ensuring Rhea’s financial stability post-divorce.

7. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan, actor-producer and younger brother of Salman Khan, married actress and model Malaika Arora in 1998. The couple, who were seen as one of Bollywood’s most stylish duos, announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017. The settlement reportedly included Arbaaz providing a substantial alimony sum of around ₹10-15 crore to Malaika, along with joint custody of their son, Arhaan.

8. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit Samrat, known for his roles in films like Fukrey, married Shweta Rohira, a journalist and Salman Khan’s rakhi sister, in 2014. The marriage, however, was short-lived, and they separated in 2015. The divorce was settled amicably, with Pulkit reportedly paying a significant sum as alimony to Shweta, ensuring her financial independence post-divorce.

Divorces, while often difficult and emotionally taxing, are a reality of life—even in Bollywood’s glittering world. While financial settlements grab media attention, the personal and emotional impact runs much deeper. These high-profile splits serve as a reminder that behind the fame and glamour, celebrities experience the same challenges and hardships as anyone else.

