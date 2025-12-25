The Hindi film industry delivered a wide range of memorable releases in 2025. While several films earned widespread acclaim and strong box office returns, such as Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Sitaare Zameen Par, not every deserving title received the same level of attention. Beyond the popular ones, a handful of well-made Hindi films quietly slipped under the radar despite strong performances and engaging storytelling. Here’s a curated list of five underrated Hindi movies from 2025 that deserve a spot on your watchlist, along with details on where you can stream them.

1. Logout

Director : Amit Golani

: Amit Golani IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: The cyber thriller tells the story of a popular social media influencer, Pratyush (played by Babil Khan), who is on the verge of breaching the 10 million follower mark. However, things take a dark turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone, and she slowly begins to take control of his digital and personal life.

2. The Storyteller

Director : Ananth Mahadevan

: Ananth Mahadevan IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: Based on a short story by Satyajit Ray, the film follows Tarini Bandyopadhyay (Paresh Rawal), a gifted storyteller hired to help a wealthy businessman sleep and to cure his insomnia. As Tarini shares his stories, a quiet bond develops between them, and the stories slowly begin to reflect real emotions and hidden truths.

3. Chidiya

Director : Mehran Amrohi

: Mehran Amrohi IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent

Plot: The film follows two young brothers growing up in a crowded Mumbai chawl who dream of playing badminton but have no proper place to play. Their innocent hope and determination push them towards their goal, showing how dreams can survive even in difficult conditions.

4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Director : Honey Trehan

: Honey Trehan IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: A brutal crime involving the influential Bansal family draws Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) into a tense investigation. As he follows the clues, he uncovers layers of deception, personal ambition, and secrets that point to a dangerous conspiracy.

5. Mrs.

Director : Arati Kadav

: Arati Kadav IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: The film follows a newlywed woman, Richa (Sanya Malhotra), who struggles to meet the high expectations of her husband and her traditional in-laws. When her dream of becoming a professional dancer is put at risk, she decides to stand up for herself, determined to protect her identity, happiness, and independence.

