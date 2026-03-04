Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial Mardaani 3 is close to concluding its fifth week in theatres. Starring Rani Mukerji in the leading role, the action thriller is close to scoring the 75 crore mark worldwide. Scroll below for the day 33 update!

Mardaani 3 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 earned 23 lakh on day 33. It saw a 91% jump compared to 12 lakh garnered on the previous day. There’s major competition from O’Romeo and The Kerala Story 2, while it is also sharing screens with Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, among others.

The total box office collection in India reaches 51.17 crore net, which is about 60.38 crore in gross earnings. YRF has made the film on a budget of 60 crore. The makers have recovered 85% of the estimated investments, but the success tag will stay out of reach.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Week 4: 2.52 crore

Week 5: 1.1 crore (5 days)

Total: 51.17 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Mardaani 3 has collected 74.88 crore gross. With the help of the Holi holiday today, it should clock the 75 crore mark. It will conclude its global run as Rani Mukerji’s 5th highest-grossing film, as surpassing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (91.08 crore) will not be possible.

Here are Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Mardaani 3: 74.88 crore (33 days) Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 33 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 51.17 crore

Budget recovery – 85.28%

India gross – 60.38 crore

Overseas gross – 14.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 74.88 crore

Verdict – Losing

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan Starrer Underperforms, Earns Only 54% Of Its Original Opening Day Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News