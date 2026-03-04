Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles, witnessed its re-release after 22 years, and while it was expected to do well at the Indian box office, it turned out to be an underperformer. Due to the ongoing Ramadan period, the film’s business has been impacted, and even after 5 days in theaters, it has yet to match the opening-day collection of the original run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Tere Naam re-release earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama had a fair opening weekend, earning 75 lakh in the first three days. On the first Monday, day 4, it earned 10 lakh. On Tuesday, day 5, it witnessed a slight surge, with an estimated 15 lakh coming in. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 1 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 1.18 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 25 lakh

Day 3 – 30 lakh

Day 4 – 10 lakh

Day 5 – 15 lakh

Total – 1 crore

For those who don’t know, Tere Naam, during its original run in 2003, opened at 1.85 crore net. If a comparison is made, the re-release has earned only 54.05% of the opening-day collection in 5 days. Given the demand from fans, the rerun should have fetched much higher numbers by now, but unfortunately, it hasn’t.

What is the total collection of Tere Naam?

During the original run, Tere Naam earned 14.53 crore net at the Indian box office. Including the rerun, the film now stands at 15.53 crore net. Considering the underwhelming pace, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 16 crore.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 15.53 crore (including rerun)

(including rerun) ROI – 5.53 crore

ROI% – 55.3%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The Bollywood romantic drama was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Sunil Manchanda and Mukesh Talreja under the banner of Orion Pictures. It also featured Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune, Ravi Kishan, Sarfraz Khan, and others. The film was originally released on August 15, 2003.

