Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, continues to do well at the Indian box office. After a solid opening weekend, the film is maintaining the momentum on weekdays and has emerged as a clean hit, all thanks to its controlled cost. With this, the comedy drama has become the third Tamil film of 2026 to achieve the feat, and by the end of day 5, it is enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 114%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The latest Tamil comedy drama raked in an estimated 2.65 crore on its first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 2.85 crore, it dropped by just 7.01%, which is considered to be a solid hold. Overall, the film has earned 19.3 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 22.77 crore gross. By the end of the first week, it is expected to reach 23 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.65 crore

Day 2 – 5 crore

Day 3 – 6.15 crore

Day 4 – 2.85 crore

Day 5 – 2.65 crore

Total – 19.3 crore

Thaai Kizhavi becomes a hit!

While there’s no official word on Thaai Kizhavi’s budget, the reported cost is said to be 9 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 19.3 crore net so far, thus making an ROI of 10.3 crore. Calculated further, it equals 114.44% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With a hit verdict, Thaai Kizhavi has become the third Tamil film of the year to achieve the feat after Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Abishan Jeevinth-Anaswara Rajan’s With Love. Considering the momentum, the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer will soon secure a super hit verdict. To become a super hit, it needs to deliver 150% returns, which will be achieved with a net collection of 22.5 crore. With just 3.2 crore more to go, the feat is expected to be achieved in the next two days.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 19.3 crore

ROI – 10.3 crore

ROI% – 114.44%

Verdict – Hit

