Dhurandhar 2 has found itself a much-needed solo release after Yash’s Toxic was officially postponed. In the latest development, the makers of Toxic decided to advance their release date, given the business impact in the Middle East amid the ongoing war-like situation. This gives the Ranveer Singh starrer a solo window on March 19, boosting its box office potential to the next level, and now it is very much a contender to make history for Bollywood on day 1.

Dhurandhar 2 is ready to explode on day 1

Since both the Dhurandhar sequel and Toxic are big films, it was always a wise decision to avoid a clash, and now that the clash is not happening, the sky is the limit for both biggies. Talking about the Dhurandhar sequel, the excitement is at its peak, and the audience is well aware of its release date. There’s genuine interest on the ground level, across all centers – A, B, and C.

Apart from the Hindi market, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying good buzz down south, especially in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Kerala. So, expect a blast on March 19. Initially, even in a clash situation, the film aimed for 60 crore net or more on day 1, but now, in a solo release, the 70 crore milestone looks achievable.

Dhurandhar 2 is likely to record Bollywood’s biggest opening by beating Jawan!

Undoubtedly, Dhurandhar 2 will arrive with blockbuster ticket pricing, and the screen count is expected to be the widest ever for any Bollywood film. So, the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is certainly in danger. For those who don’t know, Jawan is holding the record for the biggest Bollywood opening at the Indian box office since 2023. It raked in a whopping 75 crore net (all languages).

Now, the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to dethrone Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time at the Indian box office. It’ll be an unbelievable feat considering the film is A-rated.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 5: Radhika Sarathkumar Starrer Becomes 3rd Tamil Film Of 2026 To Secure A Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News