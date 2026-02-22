Taapsee Pannu was expected to be back, winning ways with her latest outing, Assi. The film has witnessed a healthy upward trend on its second day at the box office, after opening on a modest note. The word-of-mouth is tilting in favor of the social-courtroom drama, steadily.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is finding its footing in the urban centers. After a slow start on Friday, it has benefited from the weekend boost, surpassing the entire lifetime collection of Sinha’s last film, Bheed, which earned 2 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Assi Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, February 21, Assi earned 1.6 crore at the box office. This is almost a 60% jump from the previous day, which opened at 1 crore. Across 1,719 shows in India, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.2%. While the number of shows is limited, the jump from 1 crore to 1.6 crore indicates that the evening and night shows might see another jump for Sunday as well.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the courtroom drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.6 crore

Total: 2.6 crore

The target for Assi now is to hit the 2-crore mark on Sunday. If the film maintains this momentum, it can look at a weekend total of around 4.5 to 5 crore. For a film of this scale, the real test will begin on Monday, when it needs to stay as close to the Friday numbers as possible to ensure a steady run.

The official synopsis of Taapsee Pannu‘s film says, “A gripping courtroom drama centers on unexplained sexual assault cases. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines.”

