Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha reunited for the courtroom drama Assi, which released in theatres on February 20, 2025. Unfortunately, the response wasn’t very favorable, and the stiff competition will only make the journey tougher. The leading lady has scored her lowest opening in the last 3.5 years. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

Assi Box Office Collection Day 1

According to estimates, Assi made an opening of 1 crore at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was lukewarm, which visibly affected footfalls on opening day. Besides, it is battling against O’Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mardaani 3, and Border 2, among other ongoing releases. Unfortunately, the content also isn’t strong enough to create noise at the ticket windows.

Taapsee Pannu starrer opened in a direct clash with Do Deewane Seher Mein. It remained slightly lower than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama, which brought in 1.25 crore on day 1. But amid all the chaos, it has achieved a milestone. Assi entered the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026. It tied with Happy Patel at the 6th spot.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 32.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore | Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore Rahu Ketu: 1 crore | Assi: 1 crore Tu Yaa Main: 55 lakh Vadh 2: 50 lakh Mayasabha: 12 lakh

Taapsee Pannu’s lowest opening in the last 3.5 years!

Taapsee Pannu has had limited releases in the post-pandemic phase, but major ones. She was seen in Khel Khel Mein (2024), which was led by Akshay Kumar. Before that, she played the leading heroine of Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki (2023).

Since Dobaaraa, which raked in 72 lakh on its opening day in August 2022, Taapsee Pannu has registered her lowest debut at the box office in the last 3.5 years.

Assi Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 1 crore

India gross: 1.18 crore

